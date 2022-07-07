WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – As Kansans get used to the summer heat, it can be easy to forget our heat safety tips along the way. The American Red Cross, American Heart Association, and TFI Family Services have each provided a list of heat safety tips to ensure everyone is prepared to take on the heat and knows what to do if someone falls ill.

Prepare so you can protect

According to the American Red Cross, an extreme heat event is a series of hot days, much hotter than average for a particular time and place. Extreme heat is deadly and kills more people than any other weather event.

Below is a checklist of what you should do before you face the heat, while you are in the heat, if someone falls ill due to heat, and what to do after you’ve been in the heat.

Protect children from heatstroke

According to TFI Family Services, a nonprofit organization that provides foster care services and care for children and their families in Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Texas, heatstroke is the number one vehicle-related killer of children in the U.S. outside of vehicle crashes. In 2021, at least 23 children died as a result of being left in a hot car, and over 900 since 1998 because they were left or trapped.

Data shows that there was an all-time high of 54 preventable deaths of children in vehicles in 2018 and 53 in 2019. That number plummeted to just 25 in 2020 and 21 in 2021.

Heatstroke, also known as hyperthermia, occurs when the body can’t cool itself quickly enough and the body temperature rises to dangerous levels. Children are more vulnerable to heatstroke because their bodies heat up three to five times faster than adults.

“A car can heat up 19 degrees in 10 minutes. And cracking a window doesn’t help,” TFI Senior Vice President Rachelle Roosevelt said. “Heatstroke can happen anytime, anywhere. We don’t want to see this happen to any family. That’s why TFI is asking everyone to help protect kids from this very preventable tragedy by never leaving a child alone in a car, not even for a minute.”

TFI tips: