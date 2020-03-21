How to stay mentally healthy during isolation due to COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan.(KSNW)– Since the first announced case of COVID- 19 in Kansas, local residents have gone on a shopping spree. several of them buying items in bulk in case of isolation. KSN News spoke with two sources who told us what people should have inside their home in case of isolation and how to stay mentally healthy.

Leaders at The United Way of the Plains and the Mental Health Association in Wichita say the best thing to do during this situation is stay calm. Remember there is no need to panic shop. The main thing residents need to do as of now is shop as if they were staying at home for two weeks that is if they are in isolation. Another resource people can use is the 2-1-1 information line. Here specialists will help answer any questions possible.

“United Way 211 has been here for years answering questions for people for their individual crisis but now for a situation for a community we are here to answer those kinds of questions,” said Delane Butler, United Way of the Plains Vice President of Marketing.

“The other thing we really encourage is find something that you enjoy and use this opportunity to do it,” added Eric Litwiller, Director of Development at the Mental Health Association in Wichita.

Litwiller with the Mental Health Association also mentions if you are in isolation with your kids remember to go out side. You’re able to be in your back yard, take a walk and let them get out that energy.

LATEST NEWS: