MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas State University (K-State) Wildcats are heading into Week 2 after a 34-0 shutout against South Dakota last Saturday. They are scheduled to play the Missouri Tigers this coming Saturday.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 11 a.m. from Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan. Unlike last week’s game which was only available on streaming, this matchup will air on ESPN2 as well as stream on the Watch ESPN app and website.

The Watch ESPN app is also available on most smart TVs and Apple TVs.

In last week’s game, K-State got up early and never gave the lead away. This week will be a more difficult test against an SEC opponent. Missouri is 1-0 on the season after a 52-24 win over Louisiana Tech on Sept. 1.

Right now, Kansas State is a touchdown favorite, with the betting line currently at -7.5.

For more information or to buy tickets to the game, you can visit the K-State Athletics website by clicking here.