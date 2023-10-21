WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — It’s a Big 12 Championship Game rematch Saturday night as TCU will travel to Bill Snyder Family Stadium to play the Kansas State Wildcats.

The Wildcats come into the game with question marks at the quarterback position. Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman said earlier this week he intends to use both Will Howard and Avery Johnson in the game.

Last week, Johnson tied a school record with five rushing touchdowns in a win over Texas Tech.

Saturday’s contest is slated to kick off at 6 p.m. from Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Here’s how to tune in:

Who: TCU Horned Frogs (4-3, 3-1 Big 12) vs. Kansas State Wildcats (4-2, 2-1 Big 12)

When: 6 p.m. CT Saturday, Oct. 14

Where: Manhattan, Kansas — Bill Snyder Family Stadium

Television: ESPN

Stream: Watch ESPN