HOUSTON, Tex – Hoxie Native and Astronaut Nick Hague safely landed this morning in Kazakhstan, after spending more than six months in Space at the International Space Station.
While in space, Hague took part in three spacewalks, the most recent being in August. It took two attempts for Hague to reach space.
In an August interview from space with KSN, Hague said growing up in Hoxie gave him the tools and interest to become an astronaut. While in space, Hague talked and took questions from students in Hoxie, Peabody and at the Kansas Cosmophere in Hutchinson.
Hague and two other crew members landed safely around 6 this morning and are reportedly good condition.
Hoxie Native Nick Hague Returns From Space
HOUSTON, Tex – Hoxie Native and Astronaut Nick Hague safely landed this morning in Kazakhstan, after spending more than six months in Space at the International Space Station.