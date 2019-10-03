Hoxie Native Nick Hague Returns From Space

News
Posted: / Updated:

Nick Hague, moments after landing in Kazakhstan. (NASA)

HOUSTON, Tex – Hoxie Native and Astronaut Nick Hague safely landed this morning in Kazakhstan, after spending more than six months in Space at the International Space Station.
While in space, Hague took part in three spacewalks, the most recent being in August. It took two attempts for Hague to reach space.
In an August interview from space with KSN, Hague said growing up in Hoxie gave him the tools and interest to become an astronaut. While in space, Hague talked and took questions from students in Hoxie, Peabody and at the Kansas Cosmophere in Hutchinson.
Hague and two other crew members landed safely around 6 this morning and are reportedly good condition.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories