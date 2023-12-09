WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — HumanKind Ministries held a canned food and coat drive on Saturday.

With Operation Holiday next week, the nonprofit is coming down to the final wire. This year, they are serving up to 16,000 families.

Each year, the amount of applicants increases by at least 12%. Organizers say there’s still time to get involved.

“This program is really special because it is the largest holiday distribution program in Sedgwick County and we are serving families that really just need a little bit of help to get through the next couple of months and really make this Christmas season really special,” Latasha St. Arnault, CEO of HumanKind Ministries, said.

The items they are in need of most are childrens coats. Click here to find out how to get involved.