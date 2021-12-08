HumanKind Ministries in need of kids coats for Operation Holiday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — With Christmas only 17 days away, and only 7 days until the Operation Holiday distribution, HumanKind Ministries in Wichita is still in urgent need of children’s coats.

“We anticipate serving between 13,000-14,000 people through Operation Holiday this year and while the community has been amazing thus far, we need more help,” HumanKind CEO LaTasha St. Arnault said. “Children’s coats and monetary gifts are our greatest needs, with thousands of families awaiting assistance next week — more than 7,000 of them children.”

Currently, HumanKind is over 4,000 coats short of being able to provide one per child.

“Wichita is an incredibly generous community,” St. Arnault said. “Together we can pull through for our low-income neighbors this holiday season. Whatever people can give will be used — whether it’s cash, a new kid’s coat, or a few extra items on your grocery list, it all helps.”

Donations can be brought directly to the Operation Holiday warehouse, located in the former Sear’s Auto Center at Towne East Mall, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those who wish to donate can also go to the HumanKind administration building at 829 N Market St. Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Along with children’s coats, HumanKind is also asking for donations of new or newly handmade blankets, grains such as pasta and rice, and peanut butter.

Operation Holiday distribution will take place Wednesday, Dec. 15 in a drive-thru format in the northwest overflow parking lot near the Operation Holiday warehouse at Towne East. Those that missed the deadline for applications but need assistance can come to the distribution center at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18. The remaining items will be distributed on a first-come-first-served basis, while supplies last.