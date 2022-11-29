WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — For HumanKind Ministries, it’s a record-breaking amount of applications for coats for kids this holiday season: 1,000 in just one day.

“It’s something we sort of expected. We didn’t expect it to this level,” Greer Cowley with HumanKind says. “We’re up almost 50% over this time last year.”

Cowley says HumanKind is hoping to distribute at least 10,000 coats (up from 7,000 coats last winter). She says inflation is one of several factors causing this increase.

“We’re also seeing an end to an eviction moratorium, which had been in place during the pandemic, people are no longer receiving those extra unemployment benefits, and they’re also not receiving the stimulus checks,” Cowley said.

This record-breaking number comes less than 24 hours before Giving Tuesday. Despite a record-breaking $9.12B in online spending on Black Friday, there’s no guarantee that will transfer to holiday giving habits.

“We were very generous last year and the previous year because our economic circumstances had improved. Our economic circumstances clearly did not improve this year,” WSU economist Jeremy Hill said.

But a glimmer of hope for local charities exists through the Wichita Community Foundation. The organization (which works with roughly 3,000 charities and nonprofits in our area) says grant money increased from $5.4 million in 2021 to $6.4 million so far this year.

“Looking at, at least the past three years with the amount of giving, or at least grants that we granted out, it can be steady,” Joselyne Hernandez, communications manager for the Wichita Community Foundation, said.

Meanwhile, those who are interested in applying for kids’ coats through HumanKind Ministries can do so by Nov. 30. To apply, click here.