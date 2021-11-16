HumanKind Ministries to ask Wichita City Council for winter shelter funding

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita City Council will consider approving $125,000 for HumanKind Ministries to support the organization’s homeless shelter operation.

The shelter operates daily during the harsh winter months, beginning in November and ending on March 31 of each year. Separate facilities are offered for men and women, and all persons are admitted unless they are actively disruptive or violent. The shelter operates from 5 p.m. until 8 a.m. In extreme weather conditions, the shelter has stayed open all day.

The city said there would be no impact on the general fund, and the money would come from unspent CARES Act ESG funding.

A couple of weeks ago, HumanKind received $125,000 from the Sedgwick County Commission.

The Wichita Family Crisis Center will also be asking for funding.