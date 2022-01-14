HumanKind shelters opening COVID isolation site Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The HumanKind Ministries Shelters are opening a designated COVID-19 isolation site on Friday, Jan. 14, located in the Community Room at 848 N. Market for those who are in need of shelter and have tested positive for COVID-19.

As COVID-19 cases rise, many homeless shelters and services providers close their doors in order to maintain the health of existing clients. That is why HumanKind has established a COVID-19 isolation site.

The site will open at 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 14. Those who would like to take shelter at the site must provide a positive test result or an agency that can confirm a positive result to be admitted. In addition, clients must adhere to the COVID-19 protocols and procedures that are in place at the shelter.

For those who need shelter and do not have COVID-19, HumanKind will continue operating its Men’s and Women’s Emergency Shelters at 841 N. Market and The Inn for individuals and families at 320 E Central Ave.

The Inn is HumanKind’s year-round shelter designated for individuals and families. They are currently accepting new clients who can provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 24 hours. In addition, the Inn has COVID-19 protocols and procedures to keep clients and staff safe.

“We are reverting to the COVID protocols that we exercised in spring 2020 and adding some new measures. Staff are required to wear full PPE (personal protective equipment), and clients are being tested as regularly as possible,” said the president and CEO of HumanKind Ministries, LaTasha St. Arnault. “We are currently able to operate at capacity and still socially distance our clients, and we are still providing meals.”

In order to limit exposure, HumanKind is currently not hosting in-person meetings or tours and is not accepting visitors without an appointment.

“Our priority is to keep our doors open to people who need us and keep them safe, along with our staff who are doing a phenomenal job of adapting to this latest surge. Resources are stretched far too thin right now, so we urge the public to do everything they can do to protect themselves and our community’s most vulnerable,” said St. Arnault.

How to help:

For anyone who is looking to help, HumanKind’s greatest need is monetary support. Many unforeseen costs have come from the latest COVID-19 surge and the opening of the COVID-19 isolation site. Donations can be made online at HumanKindWichita.org/Donate.

HumanKind is also accepting volunteers with experience in medical or social services. These volunteers will be required to complete waivers, questionnaires and provide a negative COVID-19 test result. Those who are interested can send an email to brie@humankindwichita.org.

About HumanKind:

HumanKind was established in 1885 to serve those living in poverty. It provides shelter, affordable housing, basic needs, and supportive services to those who need it most. Each year it serves around 1,200 homeless men, women, and children in its emergency winter shelters and year-round homeless shelter (The Inn).

This organization offers 155 affordable, safe, permanent supportive housing units to help low-income and formerly homeless individuals and families to help them find stability and self-sufficiency. In addition, between the months of April and October, HumanKind operates street outreach programs to provide basic care and build trust with the unsheltered homeless community.

During the holidays, they take part in Operation Holiday, the region’s largest assistance program. In 2021, Operation Holiday provided food, blankets, and other necessities to more than 12,000 men, women and children in Sedgwick County.

HumanKind depends on the kindness and generosity of its community, volunteers, and donors. For more information, visit their website.