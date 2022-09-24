WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — It’s been four years since you could visit McConnell Air Force Base for the big air show, but now the show is back.

McConnell Air Force Base Air Show (KSN Photo)

McConnell Air Force Base Air Show (KSN Photo)

McConnell Air Force Base Air Show (KSN Photo)

McConnell Air Force Base Air Show (KSN Photo)

McConnell Air Force Base Air Show (KSN Photo)

Saturday and Sunday, the free show is from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hundreds of people came out on Saturday and braved the heat to enjoy the show, from seeing the planes in the air to on the ground.

“It’s crazy the things they can do. They can go straight up, stall the plane, [and] start it again before it hits the ground. I mean, it’s nuts,” said Tanner Cotton, who was attending the air show.

Besides all the buzzing in the sky, there is the STEM Hanger, where you can learn about careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM).

“It’s important to get kids engaged in what they are going to do for their future career, and when you have kids and parents, kids can see it, ‘Oh, this is new, this is awesome,'” said Fort Hays State University Sophomore, Josie Gage.

All of this could not be possible without the men and women who put this on.

“It’s what we are about. You know, our men and women that serve overseas, and here in the United States, that is what this is about. You know it’s them and to honor them,” said Terry Cotton, who was attending the air show.

You can learn more about the air show here.