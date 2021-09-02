Hundreds gather in Kansas town to see the return of the Union Pacific’s Big Boy locomotive

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Big Boy Steam Engine No. 4014 made a return trip through Topeka Thursday after stopping on Aug. 9 as part of its 10-state tour.

The historic train arrived at the Great Overland Station at 701 N. Kansas Ave., at 11:45 a.m. and departed at 12:30 p.m.

Hundreds of people came out to see the historic locomotive.

Big Boy will overnight Thursday in Salina and depart the next day at approximately 9 a.m. On Friday, Sept. 3, Big Boy will make whistle-stops in:

  • 10:15 a.m. CT – Ellsworth, Lincoln Ave. Crossing
  • 11:20 a.m. CT – Wilson, Avenue E Crossing
  • 1 p.m. CT – Russell, Lincoln St. Crossing
  • 2:15 p.m. CT – Hays, E. 9th St. & Miner St.

Big Boy will overnight in Hays and depart Saturday, Sept. 4 around 8 a.m. CDT. The final Kansas whistle-stops are:

  • 9 a.m. CT – Ellis, Washington St. Crossing
  • 10:45 a.m. CT – Quinter, Long St. Crossing
  • 12:45 p.m. CT – Oakley, E. Front St. & Center Ave.
  • 2:15 p.m. MT – Sharon Springs, N. Front St. & N. Boeke St.

The train will overnight in Sharon Springs with departure the next day set for approximately 8 a.m. MDT.

You can track The Big Boy 2021 Tour.

