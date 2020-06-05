Hundreds gather in NE Wichita for youth empowerment rally

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Hundreds gathered in North Wichita Thursday evening, June 4 to hear from a new group, Project Justice ICT. “I’m demanding you to demand them what you want for your future, what you want for your children’s future because time to make a change is now,” said Jeremiah Atkinson, Founder of Project Justice ICT.

The non-profit is made of local youth activists, “There’s about a dozen of them each one of them have lead different rallies. They cancelled their rallies this week so that they could spend the week working together,” said Pastor Moe, Pure Heart Worship Center.

“The community was out here protesting. They were getting angry and upset but there wasn’t really a centralized message, no centralized demands,” said Gabrielle Griffie, Executive Director for Project Justice.

The group is uniting to create a unified group to lead black lives matter protests that are peaceful and aligned with a purpose. Project Justice leaders have created a list of demands, many of them centered around the Wichita Police Department. Some of the demands mentioned at the rally included de-funding of the WPD and reallocating those funds, an updated use of force policy, and holding officers accountable.

They are encouraging the younger generation to take action now. “Our goal is to make sure the future of America has a future of unity, love, justice, and peace,” said Atkinson.

Project Justice ICT will be having their first official protest Saturday, June 6 at 6 PM at Naftzger Park.

They will have print outs of their full list of demands for protesters.

