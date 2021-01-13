Hunter Health Clinic to start vaccinating Native Americans

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– It will now be easier for Native Americans to get the vaccine in Wichita. Hunter Health Clinic says it will vaccinate Native American’s 55 and older. People must make an appointment and verify they are Native American. the CDC says Native Americans have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, employees at Hunter Health say they’re ready to start helping this community in-need.

“Any vaccinations anything that come clinical you know there is always that reluctance and some of them you know that follow their traditions you know maintaining their grass fed roots and that’s just something that goes against their believes,” said Traditional Health Coordinator at Hunter Health Clinic, Nawman Washington.

People will start getting their first shots on Tuesday.

