Husband dies after he ‘yanked’ wheel from wife and caused crash, Texas police say

LUBBOCK, Texas (Nexstar Media Wire) — After a deadly rollover crash that killed her husband over the weekend, a Texas woman says he was to blame for the accident.

The wife told police she had been trying to divorce him, according to a Lubbock police report. The two were separated, and the husband was staying in a La Quinta Inn.

The report said the wife was behind the wheel of a GMC Envoy, her husband in the passenger seat, when the fatal crash happened around 5:10 p.m. Saturday.

The wife said that “[the husband] was being a ‘jerk’ to her, so she told him she was going to drive him back home, to La Quinta. [The husband] got upset and yanked the wheel,” the report said.

The SUV careened right off the roadway, rolling over and coming to a stop in the parking lot of a business, according to police.

The husband was ejected from the vehicle and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The wife was transported to University Medical Center with serious injuries.