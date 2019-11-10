Man arrested after 2 shot near Hutch Walmart

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Hutch police say they have booked a man into jail after two people were shot in the parking lot of a Walmart in Hutchinson.

Hutch authorities are accusing Deante Jones, 20, of Kansas City, MO, two counts of aggravated battery and is being held on a $20,000 bond.

Around 5:22 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shooting call at 17th Avenue and Ring Road in Hutchinson. At the scene, officers say Darin Rodriguez, 54, who had a gunshot to his groin, and Paula Thomas, 74, who had a gunshot graze wound in her upper right leg.

Hutch police say an argument took place between Rodriguez and the occupants of another car while they were both stopped in traffic on Ring Road just south of 17th Avenue.

Rodriguez exited the passenger side on a vehicle he was riding in, leaving his door open to confront the driver of that other vehicle.

Police say Jones, who was sitting in the back seat of the other car, fired one shot, striking Rodriguez in the groin. The bullet went through the open door of the vehicle Rodriguez exited, ricocheted off the interior and grazed Thomas.

Rodriguez was taken to a Hutch medical center with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect fled and was eventually taken into custody along with two others at K-96 and Yoder. Police later identified Jones as the shooter. It is not clear whether the other two were released from custody.