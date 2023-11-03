WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Due to recent staffing schedule adjustments within the Hutchinson Public Works Department, city officials say they’re changing the schedule for when they test their warning sirens.

A news release from the City of Hutchinson says starting Tuesday, Nov. 7, the warning sirens in and around Hutchinson and South Hutchinson will test on the first and third Tuesdays of the month at noon.

“The Public Works Department recognizes the importance of consistent siren testing to the safety of our community,” said Brian Clennan, director of public works at the City of Hutchinson, said in a news release. “Our staff plays a vital role in ensuring the proper functioning of our sirens. By adapting our testing schedule to better suit their availability, we can maintain the reliability of our outdoor warning system.”

The siren test may be canceled because of adverse weather conditions like extreme cold, freezing rain or drizzle and ice, as these conditions could potentially damage the equipment.

Additionally, severe weather potential could cause the cancellation of the test. The city’s reasoning is in cases of potential severe weather in the area, activating the outdoor warning system could cause confusion as to whether the activation is a real event or just a test.

It is recommended to have multiple ways to receive weather alerts, as the sirens are subject to lightning strikes and equipment failure. You can find KSN’s weather app on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

A weather radio is also a good idea to stay up to date on severe weather in the area.

For any questions or concerns regarding the updated siren testing schedule, please feel free to reach out to Cecil Weible, Superintendent of Streets, for further information.