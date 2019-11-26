Hutchinson chiropractor creates gym for kids with sensory disabilities

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW)- A Hutchinson chiropractor has created a sensory gym for kids with disabilities after being inspired by the difficulties her family faces when trying to play at public parks or playgrounds.

From boards with materials you can touch, to a rock climbing wall and swings, there’s so much to do in the Oz Kids Sensory Gym.

When you walk down the stairs to the gym, you’re greeted by rainbows, toys, and an endless amount of activities.

“We have threading and they can thread beads or buttons,” said Leslie Osborn, owner of Oz Chiropractic and gym creator. “There’s squishy bins and [kids] can do sorting of colors. This just works on their fine motor skills.”

Osborn’s twin 5-year-old daughters, Audrey and Jordan, are the inspiration behind the sensory gym.

Osborn also saw that other families were going through the same difficulties as hers when it came to playtime.

“My kids have sensory issues,” said Osborn. “We were finding it really hard to go to Chick-fil-A or Burger King without them being over-stimulated. I wanted to create a place where they could come and feel safe and comfortable.”

Some families in Reno County and surrounding areas have had to travel several hours each week to find resources similar to the sensory gym.

Jinny McDowell’s grandchildren are autistic or have sensory disabilities and she said her daughter drives to Wichita multiple times each week.

“Children that fall in this spectrum want to be normal,” said McDowell. “They want to be accepted just like any other child. This gym is awesome. Hutchinson has needed this for a very long time.”

Local specialists said they agree that these types of gyms are needed. While they’re popping up in large cities across the country, Wichita is one of the only cities in Kansas with them.

“Sensory processing disorder is become a little more known in the community,” said Kris Dickinson, occupational therapist and owner of TheraPlay Spot in Wichita. “It’s not such a foreign concept anymore.”

Dickinson now operates to sensory gyms of her own and said she is looking forward to working with Osborn. The two are looking for an occupational therapist to help in the Hutchinson gym.

What started as just an idea has turned into so much more.

“Down here, they can do what they want,” said McDowell. “Somebody’s not saying something to them and they don’t have to feel bad. They don’t have to sit in a corner.”

The gym is open and available for five kids at a time each hour.

To find out the availability or to schedule a time to play, contact Leslie Osborn at her office at (620) 665-5100. You can also call that number if you are interested in the occupational therapist position at the gym.

Oz Chiropractic is located at 1539 E. 30th Avenue in Hutchinson.

