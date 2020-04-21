Hutchinson Correctional Facility inmates make 40-thousand masks and medical gowns

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Inmates at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility are proving ‘we are stronger together’ not only with their words, but their actions as well.

Inmates at the facility have made 40-thousand masks and medical gowns in the past couple of weeks to help with the current COVID-19 pandemic.

“We went down the line and asked for volunteers to help with this project,” said Marty Mora, manufacturing manager at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility. “We received about 60 to 70 offenders that volunteered to do this.”

Joseph Fagan, an inmate at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility weighed in on his role with this endeavor. “It’s really just that we’re trying to make the best of it and through this pandemic — and just trying to save lives, “ Fagan said. “We’re working hard and staying positive,” he said.

The inmates at Hutchinson Correctional Facility already sew all the clothing for inmates in the state.