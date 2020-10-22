Hutchinson Fire Department crew headed to Colorado to assist with wildfire

News

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

Image courtesy of HFD Facebook page

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Hutchinson Fire Department shared on its Facebook page that based on a request it received Thursday morning for mutual aid through the Kansas Forestry Service for assistance with a growing fire in Colorado — HFD firefighters took off Thursday afternoon and are expected to reach Granby, Colorado Thursday night.

The Hutchinson Fire Department shared they deployed a team of four wildland certified firefighters and one Type 1 Engine. The growing fire is named the East Troublesome Fire. The East Troublesome Fire is only 5% contained and growing rapidly with high winds and Red Flag conditions.

The Fire has grown to over 125,000 acres. Efforts are focused on evacuations. The East Troublesome Fire has burned into the Rocky Mountain National Park and is progressing towards Estes Park.

The Hutchinson crews are joining forces with a crew from Wichita and Johnson County Consolidated Fire District 2. Once on the scene, they will join other resources to form Strike Teams of Structural Engines to do structure protection.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories