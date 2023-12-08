HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Hutchinson Fire Department will be installing two Hope’s Cradle baby boxes in the summer. They will be at Fire Station 1 and Fire Station 3.

“As a community, we’re here all to give a child a bright future, give them hope, give them something,” Hutchinson Fire Chief Steven Beer said. “And none of us have been in that situation. And when a parent makes that decision to give up a child, I don’t know what that’s like. I don’t pretend to know what it’s like, but here’s an option, and I think it’s a viable option instead of all the other different things that we see.”

The Kansas Legislature passed HB 2024, allowing infant safety devices. The devices are boxes that can be accessed on the outside and inside of an authorized location such as a health department or police station. Once the box is shut, it locks. It is temperature-controlled, and dispatch is notified once the box closes. Parents must make the decision before the infant is 60 days old.

Beer says they’ve had plenty of situations where this tool could have helped.

The nursing director of labor and delivery at Hutchinson Regional Hospital, Jill White, says this is a need in the community.

“We serve a wide variety of people in our community and, sometimes, needs arise that are anticipated at the beginning of a pregnancy or even at the delivery of a pregnancy,” White said. “It’s really, really important for mom to know that they have options and choices if they need to make different decisions for the care of their child. This program gives moms a safe option for turning over their baby to a place that they’re going to be notified immediately, care will be delivered immediately, and that baby is completely safe through that entire process.”

White says there are poverty, substance use, and mental health issues in the community, and adding a baby to that can make things harder.

“Sometimes that baby being removed from that situation is best for all involved, you know, especially mom‘s mental health, and so for them just, again, to have that choice in how that’s happening is so important, and sometimes, you know, there’s just circumstances that are out of everyone’s control, but just that’s the best decision that she can make at that time,” White said.