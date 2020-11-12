Hutchinson home damaged by fire Wednesday night

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Hutchinson Fire Department said six people escaped a house fire Wednesday night.

It happened in the 800 block of East 2nd. Avenue. Fire crews arrived to find fire coming through the roof of the two-story home.

The fire originated in the attic, and crews performed an aggressive interior attack to contain the fire to the area of origin.

There were no injuries reported.

Right now, the cause of the fire remains under investigation. The Red Cross was notified to assist the family.

