Hutchinson house fire caused by a lighter being used as a flashlight

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — After the Hutchinson Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 500 block of N. Washington St., investigators’ initial findings revealed that the homeowner was using a lighter as a flashlight which caught the underside of the bed on fire.

Upon arrival, fire crews reported heavy fire and smoke coming from a window on the front side of the structure.

Two adults and one child were home at the time of the fire, all escaped with no injuries.

According to HFD, fire crews performed an aggressive interior attack and were able to contain the fire in the room of origin. However, the home sustained smoke and heat damage throughout leaving it uninhabitable.