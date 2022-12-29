WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Hutchinson man was arrested after police say he fired a gun into the air outside a bar the day after Christmas.

A news release from the Hutchinson Police Department (HPD) says on Dec. 26, officers were dispatched to a bar in the 1800 block of N Plum St. for a report of multiple reports of gunshots being fired outside.

When officers arrived, the bar had been placed into lockdown while the incident could be investigated.

Police say patrons of the bar reported a man brandished a firearm and pointed it at them. Officers learned as the suspect was leaving the parking lot in a car, he fired a series of shots in the air.

No injuries were reported as a result of the shots fired.

Three days later, officers found the man at a house in Hutchinson. He was arrested on suspicion of aggravated criminal threat, two counts of aggravated assault, and criminal discharge of a firearm within city limits.

This case is still under investigation.

Police are asking anyone who has information to please call Crime Stoppers of Reno County at 1-800-222-TIPS, the Hutchinson Police Department at 620-694-2834, or use your P3Tips App available in Google Play and the Apple App Store.