Hutchinson police arrest robbery suspect

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW)– On Tuesday, Sept. 24 Police were called out to a Dillons on 725 W 4 Ave. regarding a robbery that took place near the location.

According to police the victim was walking towards a Dillons when she was attacked by an unknown suspect. The suspect pushed the victim to the ground when trying to take the victims purse from her. The suspect dragged the victim several feet by her purse before getting away.

On Wednesday, detectives received a tip regarding the suspects whereabouts. The Hutchison Police Department arrested Trae Labre Taylor, 25, on the 300 Block of N. Main St.

Taylor was arrest on one count attempted robbery and transported to Reno County Correctional Facility.

