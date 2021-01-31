Hutchinson Police arrest two in connection with Sunday morning armed robberies

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — On January 31, just after five in the morning, Hutchinson Police Department officers were sent to the Kwik Shop, on the 1700 block of N Monroe in reference to an armed robbery.

It was reported that a black male came into the store armed with an ice scraper and demanded currency and tobacco products from the clerk. The suspect then grabbed numerous tobacco products but did not obtain any currency before he fled the store.

A little more than an hour later, according to HPD, officers were dispatched to the Kwik Shop on the 4200 block of N Plum for another armed robbery. The suspect was armed with a folding saw and was swinging it around in the direction of the clerk as he demanded currency and tobacco products.

HPD says the suspect was able to flee the store with an undisclosed amount of currency and tobacco products. Witnesses provided a similar description as the suspect from the earlier robbery. The suspect was last seen walking eastbound on 43rd.

When officers arrived in the area of 43rd and Plum they located a black male just outside a vehicle identified as a grey 2013 Ford Fusion, in the 4200 block of Charleston St. The male was similar in appearance to the suspect in both robberies. While speaking with the male, a white male was located in the front driver’s seat of the vehicle.

Inside the Fusion, evidence was located associated with the robbery on N Monroe and N Plum. Both males were placed into custody and interviewed by detectives.

Police then discovered the vehicle was stolen.

At the conclusion of the investigation Kevon Ford, 20, was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of aggravated assault.

Trevor McDade, 21, was also charged with two counts of aggravated robbery. In addition, McDade was also charged with one count of aggravated burglary and one count of felony theft in connection with the stolen vehicle.

This case is still under investigation. Anyone with further information is asked to contact Reno County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or Detective Sergeant Garret Leslie at 620-694-2822.