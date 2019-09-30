The Hutchinson Police Department arrest 9 people during an enforcement operation

HUTCHISON, Kan. (KSNW)– On Sept. 27 the Repeat Offender Unit from the Hutchison Police Department worked alongside detectives and officers from both the K-9 and Traffic Division.

This was in efforts to decrease crime around the Hutchison area and the community. The focus of this merger was to patrol repeat offenders, traffic enforcement, and warrant checks around high crime areas in town.

According to the Hutchison Police Department, during this crackdown, law enforcement was able to arrest a total of 9 offenders and numerous new charges and arrest warrants were served.

Also, a firearm that had previously been reported stolen in Hutchinson was recovered after it was found in the possession of a convicted felon.

The totals for the enforcement operation were:

9 Offenders arrested

10 Arrest warrants served

4 Felony drug charges

2 Misdemeanor drug charges

1 Felon in possession of a firearm

1 Possession of a stolen firearm

1 DUI

3 Misdemeanor traffic charges

