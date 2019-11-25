1  of  2
Hutchinson police respond to a possible standoff

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Heavy police presence at a home in Hutchinson on Cornado and Monroe. This happened around 3:30 p.m.

Hutchinson Police are asking for the public to avoid the area.

Currently Hutchinson police, So Hutchinson police, Kansas Highway Patrol, and the Sheriff’s Office are out on a…

Posted by Reno County Sheriff's Office on Monday, November 25, 2019

Police say this started with a report of a man with a shotgun wound and this same man barricading himself in a nearby home.

There is no information as to what caused the individual to barricade himself inside the home.

Reno County Sheriff’s Office says there is no danger to the public.

KSN is at the scene and will be bringing updates as they come.

