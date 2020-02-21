Hutchinson police responding to possible standoff situation

Police on scene of standoff in Hutchinson, February 21, 2020 (Photo courtesy HutchPost.com)

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Hutchinson Police are responding to a possible standoff situation Friday afternoon in a home near 2nd St. and Taylor in Hutchinson, where an armed subject has reportedly barricaded himself in a house.

Initial reports from the Hutch Post suggest that an armed person was holding up a home when police arrived at the scene around 2:30 p.m. 

Hutchinson Police are asking the public to avoid the area near 2nd and Taylor Friday afternoon.

