Hutchinson police responding to possible standoff situation

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Hutchinson Police are responding to a possible standoff situation Friday afternoon in a home near 2nd St. and Taylor in Hutchinson, where an armed subject has reportedly barricaded himself in a house.
Initial reports from the Hutch Post suggest that an armed person was holding up a home when police arrived at the scene around 2:30 p.m.
Hutchinson Police are asking the public to avoid the area near 2nd and Taylor Friday afternoon.
