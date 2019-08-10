Hutchinson Police target repeat offenders with selective enforcement

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Thursday night, the Hutchinson Police Department completed their first selective enforcement operation, resulting in multiple drug arrests, warrant arrests and citations.

It was a combined effort with the department’s Repeat Offender Unit, two K9 teams, detectives and members of the traffic bureau. Teams of two conducted multiple traffic stops, subject stops and warrant checks.

“Just the visibility alone of having the extra enforcement around, the visibility of these extra vehicles being in the community…people are taking note that we’re trying to reduce crime in their communities,” Detective Travis Lahann said.

Lahann leads the department’s Repeat Offender Unit, a fairly new concept brought in by Chief Jeffrey Hooper. The unit seeks to target the same people who are causing crime in parts of Hutchinson.

The department’s crime analyst gathered data about the hot spots for crime in town and officers worked off of that information.

Crime in Hutchinson is actually down this year compared to last year, according to Lahann.

Lahann considered last night a successful operation, due largely in part to the connections officers fostered with individuals in the targeted areas.

“We’d see someone walking down the street, we would hop out and ask if they had any areas of concern in their neighborhood, if there’s any problem houses, possible drug houses, so we got a lot of intelligence that way as well and I think it just shows a personal side for the community that we are trying to engage with them and discuss the crime problems in their neighborhoods,” Lahann said.

The area south of 11th Street between Monroe and Lorraine was the target area for the first operation. More are being planned.