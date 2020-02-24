Hutchinson woman attacked by dog, taken to hospital

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Hutchinson Police Department responded to a woman being attacked by a dog in front of 423 E. Ave.

It happened shortly after 1:30 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Officers provided first aid to a 55-year-old female, Tina Stapleton, of Hutchinson, after she was attacked, resulting in significant injuries to both of her legs. Officers were helping Stapelton when the dogs reappeared, that’s when one of the two dogs charged officers.

An officer then shot the attacking dog, injuring it. The dog didn’t sustain life-threatening injuries.

Stapleton was transported to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center for treatment of her injuries. The two dogs were taken into custody by the Hutchinson Animal Shelter.

