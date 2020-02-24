1  of  4
Closings and Delays
Garden City - USD 457 Leoti - USD 467 Oakley - USD 274 USD 277

Hutchinson woman attacked by dog, taken to hospital

News

by: KSNW

Posted: / Updated:
ambulance_262050

KSN file photo

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Hutchinson Police Department responded to a woman being attacked by a dog in front of 423 E. Ave.

It happened shortly after 1:30 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Officers provided first aid to a 55-year-old female, Tina Stapleton, of Hutchinson, after she was attacked, resulting in significant injuries to both of her legs. Officers were helping Stapelton when the dogs reappeared, that’s when one of the two dogs charged officers.

An officer then shot the attacking dog, injuring it. The dog didn’t sustain life-threatening injuries.

Stapleton was transported to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center for treatment of her injuries. The two dogs were taken into custody by the Hutchinson Animal Shelter. 

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories