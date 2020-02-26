Hutchinson woman speaks out after dog attack

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – A Hutchinson woman is out of the hospital after two dogs attacked her. While she is back home, her recovery is just beginning.

The bandages on Tina Stapleton’s legs are a reminder of what happened to her on Monday.

“I was a little terrified that they might do exactly what they were thinking about doing,” said Stapleton.

Stapleton said she was walking past a home in the 500 block of Avenue A in Hutchinson on her way back from paying her water bill when she noticed a loose dog. Fearing the dog might attack, she firmly told it no multiple times and started backing away. That’s when she said another dog from the home bolted towards her. She tried climbing a parked car to escape but by then the animals had bit her in the back of both legs.

“The only way I could defend myself is keep my hand covered protecting guarding my face and my throat because I was afraid they were going to go to it,” said Stapleton.

She credits the man who fought off the dogs, the neighbor who called 911, and the first responders for saving her life.

“Thank you very much for helping all of you,” said Stapleton.

When police arrived, they tried to contain the dogs in the backyard. That’s when police said one of the dogs charged at an officer who fired one shot inuring the dog. Police said the dogs were a pit bull mix.

Stapleton said she worries this could have happened to someone else especially a child as Hutchinson Middle School is located just a few blocks from where the attack happened. She believes what happened could easily be avoided.

“If the owners are going to own dogs like that, keep them chained up,” said Stapleton.

Doctors said Stapleton’s recovery will be slow. She has about five wounds and has undergone surgery.

Hutchinson Police said the dogs are in quarantine until the courts decide on what will be done with the animals. Ismael Rojas was arrested on suspicion of aggravated battery in connection to the dog attack.