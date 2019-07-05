Hutchinson Zoo reopens

The Hutchinson Zoo is back in business.

“Yay we can finally come to the zoo,” said mother Erica Moormin.

After nearly two months of battling severe flooding, zoo officials say the water has receded enough for the visitors to come back.

But, not everything is back to normal.

“We certainly have some animals that are not back out in their normal habitats yet, but we’re getting closer to that point so we felt like it was a good time to open back up,” said zoo director Ryan VanZant.

Parts of the zoo are still underwater like the deer yard, playgrounds, and other small areas, but people were excited for something to do for the holiday.

“I’m just having fun at the zoo,” said little kid Benjim Bowers.

“Ivy really likes coming to the zoo and it’s a free way to get entertained for a little while,” Moormin said.

The zoo says it has been fixing what it can.

However, they will not know the extent of the damages until the water is gone.

As for zoo-goers, they are happy to be back.

“It’s a great quick thing to do,” Moormin said.

