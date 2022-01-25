Kansas road conditions out west remain snow-packed and icy following winter storm

GOODLAND, Kan. (KSNW) – Several highways were closed in western Kansas on Tuesday due to a storm that dumped over a foot of snow in some areas.

I-70 was closed west of Colby. Also, Kansas Highway 27 between Goodland and Sharon Springs, and U.S. 40 west of Oakley was closed due to the storm.

Dodge City Skyview camera from Tuesday afternoon (Click here for the latest KSN Skyviews)

Several crashes were reported due to very low visibility and poor conditions. Currently, the roads are snow-packed and icy in spots.

Click here to stay updated on road closures from kandrive.org.

The KSN Storm Track 3 weather team has received several snow reports. Click here for the latest totals.

Check the latest radars by clicking here and the school closings here.