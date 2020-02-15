‘I DO’: Couples tie the knot at the courthouse this Valentine’s Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Switch out the church bells for security check point beeps. This is just part of getting married in a courthouse. Which bride, Cheyenne Kan, says is a winning option, “You don’t have to worry about as much, easy, fast, fun you can enjoy yourselves more.”

The Sedgwick County Courthouse surely had love in the air this Valentine’s Day. Numerous couples made their way to say ‘I do.”

For some it was a spur of the moment decision. “The big wedding idea is kind of scary and we just wanted to get it done with. We didn’t really plan it out. We just last minute were like let’s go get it done,” said groom Dale Morgan.

For others like Terese and Howard Smith it was planned for months. They decided to use this Valentine’s Day to tie the knot for their second time together. “It’s special, he won’t forget the anniversary,” said Terese.

A wedding at the courthouse has perks other than marrying your love. “It’s really expensive to get married and we decided we’d rather have a really awesome honeymoon,” said Denisa Dietrich.

The newlyweds shared with KSN some advice for others on their happiest day.

“Valentine’s Day is really special but I feel like you should do everyday as if its special,” said Megan Martin.

Groom, Seiha Kan said, “Go for it! Take chances!”

