“I killed her because I had to”: Husband confesses to murder in shocking call

BETHEL PARK, Pa. (WPXI/NBC News) – A Pennsylvania man is behind bars facing multiple charges, including kidnapping, in connection with the disappearance of a woman who hasn’t been seen since September 15th.

John Chapman, 39, allegedly confessed to murdering Jaime Feden, 33, in a desert near Las Vegas.

A criminal complaint obtained by NBC affiliate WPXI states Chapman drove Feden to Las Vegas in late September, telling her they were taking a trip. At some point around September 25, according to court paperwork, Chapman convinced her to drive into the desert for a photoshoot. He allegedly told police he bound Feden’s hands and feet with zip ties and tied her to a signpost. Chapman also allegedly duct-taped her mouth and nose, causing her to suffocate and die, according to police.

The complaint states Chapman then removed the tape, the zip ties and Feden’s clothing and left her near the signpost in Nevada before driving back to Bethel Park.

According to police, while she was missing, the victim’s family said someone reached out to them from her Facebook messenger account pretending to be her. Police said Chapman was on the other end.

Maureen Chapman says her husband called her following his arrest Friday and confessed to murdering Feden, saying “I killed her because I had to.”

LATEST STORIES: