‘I never thought I’d see it again’: Wichita man reunited with stolen 1965 Mustang

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s a story of lost and found.

A Wichita man’s prized possession is now back where it belongs, just hours after it disappeared.

Kevin Pappan had quite the day, Tuesday.

He woke up to find his classic 1965 Mustang GT Fastback stolen from his south Wichita home.

But thanks to some help from a stranger, his pony car is back in the stable.

“I never thought I’d see it again,” said Pappan, as he saw his car again for the first time.

Earlier in the day he was beginning to lose hope, that his pride and joy would be found, until it was.

“I’m ecstatic,” he said.

His nightmare started Tuesday morning.

He noticed his vintage ride was missing from his locked garage.

He filed police report and took to the streets and to social media.

“I actually posted on Facebook,” said Pappan. “There’s a group called ‘Wichita Stolen Cars.'”

And then 45 minutes later, an unexpected call from a stranger who saw the post.

“He said dude I think I just saw your car. And, I’m like, you have got to be kidding me,” said Pappan.

And just two miles away, there it was abandoned, the car it took him months to restore.

Pappan says it has nothing to do with the value, and everything to do with his passion for cars.

“I think i got it from my dad,” he said. “My dad was always a car enthusiast. I grew up around that.”

Pappan calls his Mustang “katherine,” after the original owner.

And now he calls the stranger who found his car a friend.

“I gave him 100 bucks,” said Pappan. “That’s my message. He’s going to friend me on Facebook. It’s almost like we’re brothers now man.”

Pappan says he still has no idea who stole the car from his garage.

The Wichita Police Department met with him after the car was found to gather more information.