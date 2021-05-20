‘I thought he was sick, I really did,’ said mom whose toddler son died from methadone ingestion

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The trial of Kimberly Compass, the mother whose 2-year-old son Zayden Jaynesahkluah died of a methadone overdose in 2019, continued Thursday.

On May 31, 2019, officers responded to the Sunset Motel in the 2300 block of South Broadway, regarding Jaynesahkluah not breathing. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

On Thursday, jurors listened to a recorded conversation between Compass and a detective taken at the jail. In that discussion, she says she thought her son was sick.

“I thought he was sick, I really did because he had the seizure that he had and they said it’s a feverish seizure, and I went and took him to the emergency room,” Compass said in a recorded video. “I think that he was sick I really do because I know he couldn’t have gone into my medicine.”

The prosecution will continue to argue its case Friday. Compass herself is expected to testify when the defense begins questioning.