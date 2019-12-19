‘I want them to feel special’: Wichita woman crochets superhero and princess blankets for kids in hospital

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It is a skill that takes practice and time, crocheting. “It’s all about looping and pulling through,” says Carol Hladik.



Time is something Hladik has plenty of, “I had a surgery that just required me to spend a lot of time on the couch recovering and as you can imagine, it gets depressing when you are stuck at home,” she said.



It has been almost 8 weeks since Hladik’s latest surgery. She decided to use this time for a special project. She is crocheting one of a kind blankets to give to kids in the hospital. “Going through surgery and being in recovery during the Christmas time, I’ve missed out on a lot. And if it’s hard for me I know it’s going to be hard for children that are going through similar things,” she said.



These are not ordinary blankets. Kids can put their arms through the holes and transform into their favorite superheros or princesses. “I wanted to be able to give back and so to be able to bring them something that might brighten their day during Christmas,” said Hladik.



Some have muscles just like the Hulk and others are as elegant as Belle. So far she has finished 14 blankets, but her goal is to make at least 20.

Hladik wants the blankets to make the kids feel empowered. She said, “Even though they are in the hospital, that they are princesses. They are superheroes. They are special.”

She will be delivering the blankets starting on Monday but plans on making more even past Christmas.

If you want to help her get supplies for blankets, you can donate via GoFundMe or PayPal.

LATEST STORIES: