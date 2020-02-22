‘I want to make sure that they understand that they have a wonderful life’: 40 Wichita mom’s volunteer at Lord’s Diner

WICHITA,Kan. (KSNW)– A group of 40 volunteers will meet this afternoon at the Lord’s Diner along with their children. It’s a part of their plan to help out the community and give back. The Wichita Mom’s group have showed their act of kindness for some time now, and this afternoon they will serve the homeless men and women in Wichita.

“So I run Wichita Mom’s and we are an organization who serves information resources and an opportunity to engage with the community for local mom’s. So one of the most common request we receive at Wichita Mom’s is how do we get involved in the community, how do our families engage with volunteering and giving back.” Said Leader of Wichita Mom’s Angela Green.

Wichita Mom’s work hand-in-hand with The United Way of the Plains to coordinate volunteer events like this one. KSN News spoke with leaders at The United Way and they said it’s part of the volunteer services they offer. When members of the community want to volunteer, but don’t know how to get involved they can call the 2-1-1 information line and explain how they want to contribute. Once that phone call is over The United Way takes care of the rest.

“So they are planning to volunteer this summer at one of our camps. One of our summer camps with children and adults that have some physical disabilities, it will be a great opportunity for the kids to interact with those other kids. But we can do this kind of events anytime of the year, we can pick a date whatever works for these groups. We are able to tailor our project for these groups,” Said Volunteer Coordinator at The United Way of the Plains, Becky Springer.

For more information on how to get involved with Wichita Mom’s you can visit their Facebook page.

