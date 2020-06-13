“I was met with professionalism and decency’: Man shares message with police chief following arrest at protest

Demonstrations around the country have led to some tense moments between police and protestors, including arrests. But an arrest is what led to change in perspective for one Wichita man.

“I know the work our guys do. I was out there. I watched it,” said Police Chief Gordon Ramsay.

In the last few weeks, Chief Gordon Ramsay has seen communion at peaceful rallies, but he has also seen tense crowds and his officers being shot at.

“It was very tense and I can tell you these guys have been working long hours and they are stressed and they are working those long hours to keep the community safe. Many of them are saddened at the response they are getting from the community,” said Ramsay.

One response came from a man who was arrested. The Chief says that man wrote a letter to the chief expressing that it was his first decent experience with police and he was met with decency and professionalism.

“It was not surprising for me at all because I know the work our cops do. I have been doing this work for 27 years and bad things have happened in our profession and we have some people that should not be in our profession but the majority of our police officers are quality people,” Ramsay said.

The chief says his department is not perfect but hopes these positive exchanges can help people find common ground in an imperfect time.

“It is reassuring to hear and it is good for our cops to hear it as well that people do recognize that we are out here in tense situations,” Ramsay explained.