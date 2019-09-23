‘I woke up to sounds of gunfire,’ neighbors react to Northeast Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- Dozens of bullet holes cover a home on North Floberta Road after police say a targeted shooting injured two men and a four-year-old girl.

Those bullet holes that remain are numbered as evidence.

“I woke up to the sounds of gunfire,” said Seth Harrington, neighbor.

Neighbors said they heard at least 20 gunshots in the early morning hours on Sunday (Sept. 22).

“The first thing on my mind was to check my family,” said Harrington. “I came upstairs to check on my kids. I didn’t know what kind of shooting it was or where it was. I just knew it was close.”

Police said they believe the shooter(s) walked up near the home before firing, striking two men and a four-year-old girl who was rushed to the hospital by officers in a patrol car.

“It looks like it was a very targeted incident,” said Sgt. Paul Kimble with the Wichita Police Department. “We didn’t find any casings that would come from a gun out in the street. So, we don’t believe it is what we refer to as a drive-by involving a car.”

Neighbors said they’re thankful that more children weren’t hurt. Many of them said they are still trying to process what happened to their neighborhood friends.

“It’s heart-breaking for my daughter,” said Harrington.

His little girl is a friend of the four-year-old shooting victim and their family knows the people who live in the home from bible study events.

“We’d love to help them out,” said Harrington. “We consider them friends, our neighbors. We care about them and we’re praying for them.”

A family member of the two men who were injured in the shooting said they had surgery and are expected to be okay. The little girl is also expected to make a recovery.

If you have any information about the shooting, contact Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.