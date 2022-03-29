WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As travel increases and the pandemic subsides, Wichita Eisenhower Airport (ICT) saw a 73% increase in passenger traffic for the month of February, according to the airport.

Eisenhower Airport says 43,695 passengers flew out of Wichita, compared to just 25,516 in February 2021. A total of 87,545 passengers flew in and out of the airport, an increase of 76% over the previous year.

In addition, February had 99 more flights and 19,609 more seats than in February of 2021, mainly due to decreased demand from the pandemic.

The statistical reports can be viewed at Airport Business.