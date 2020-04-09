ICT Bar Rescue awards $50,000 worth of grants

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – After weeks of uncertainty, Wichita bar and restaurant workers are getting some relief. ICT Bar Rescue has given away their first grants – $50,000 worth to be exact. “It’s an endless stream of smiles and some tears, as they hand out the grants. So, it’s been very heartwarming to help theses folks,” said Jeff Breault, owner of R&J Discount Liquor.

Wichita non-profit, Cars for Charities, launched the program, ICT Bar Rescue, back in March to give away grant up to $500 to those full-time restaurant and bar workers in Wichita.

The group has already given money to more than 100 local hospitality workers. “Unfortunately, we are not done yet. The shutdown is gonna continue for a while,” said Breault.

The fund is created from community donations. In less than two weeks time they raised more than $65,000. They are asking for Wichitans to continue to help.

Since there are more than 700 applicants waiting and hoping for grants. “

All donations are tax-deductible. Each one serving a bigger purpose.

If you are a worker in need, you can apply for the grant by clicking here.

If you would like to donate, you can click here.

