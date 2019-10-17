Identical twin babies delivered by identical twin nurses

ATHENS, Ga. (CNN) — A pair of identical twin girls were welcomed into the world by identical twin nurses working in their delivery room.

The twin nurses at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center in Athens, Georgia were able to deliver Addison and Emma Williams on Sept. 25.

Brannan Williams, the father of the newborns, said he was happy to hear there would be twins in the delivery room.

“I was really nervous about the walk into the C-section room,” he told CNN. “And then learning that, I was like, oh, that’s pretty cool! It kind of relaxed me a little bit.”

CNN reports his wife, Rebecca Williams, delivered the babies three minutes apart.

Sisters Tori Howard and Tara Drinkard have reportedly worked at Piedmont Athens Regional for years. Tori works in the neonatal intensive care unit and Tara recently made the switch from being in the emergency room to working in the labor and delivery unit.

Though they’ve both worked at the hospital for years, Tara and Tori had never worked in the delivery room together, Piedmont Healthcare said. Just an hour before the delivery, the two figured out that they would finally get the chance to do just that.

Brannan says he has been asking Tara and Tori for advice on how to raise his own daughters as twins. He said he hopes Addison and Emma will be able to appreciate the special relationship once they’re old enough.

“Tara and Tori have become our friends,” he says to CNN, “I look forward to letting the girls know about this one day, and hopefully they’ll get to meet them and keep carrying this thing on.”

The babies are scheduled to go home Thursday.

CNN says in yet another connection, Rebecca works at Piedmont Athens Regional as a recruiter, so Brannan said he is sure the family will keep in touch.

LATEST STORIES: