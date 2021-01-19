‘If he wants me to win something I will win it’: Wichitans compelled to buy lottery tickets

Tuesday night could be the night someone becomes a multi-millionaire and some Wichitans say they felt moved to go buy tickets with so much up for grab.

The Quik Trip ON Broadway and Markey is alive.

“It is fun and keeps you on your toes and time goes by quick,” said Quik Trip employee Austin Gerbais.

Much of the attention focused on this corner where people are buying lottery tickets.

Gerbais says that’s just in an hours time on some days.

“I do it every week,” said Ramon Nguyen.

Some let the machine lead them like Nguyen and lets it generate the numbers.

“Just randomly,” he said.

But people like Larry Catlett lead to them machine.

“I never do this,” he said. “But I got this feeling, the spirit I call it.”

He struggles with using the new lottery machine but also struggles with the spiritual side of even being here but he still felt spiritually compelled by God.

“I feel I believe that if he wants me to have something he is going to give it to me,” Catlett said. “I do not have to look for it or try so this might be interfering with my worldview.”

He has a good feeling about what he would do with the money to.

“Church, ten percent, I would tithe… and my grandkids,” he explained.

So maybe it will be a lucky ticket or one sent from above and to the machine, either way, Gerbais hopes, either way, the ticket is destined to come from here.

“They always say if I win I will give you some,” he said.

Employees say they have seen people buy nearly 300 dollars worth of tickets.

The winning numbers for the MEGA MILLIONS Jackpot are 10 – 19 – 26 – 50 – 28 and the MEGA BALL is 16.