“If it sounds too good to be true, it’s probably a scam”: How to avoid scams during the COVID-19 period

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– The Better Business Bureau is reporting several phishing scams during the COVID-19 pandemic. KSN News spoke with a representative who told us how to avoid falling into the trap.

“Scammers are using this time as an opportunity to find creative ways to take advantage of people and their vulnerability and the fears that a lot of consumers and people have at this time,” said Denise Groene, State Director at The Better Business Bureau.

One way to avoid being a victim of this scam is to make sure you double check the information that is being sent out to you. Leaders at the BBB say if it seems too good to be true, it’s probably a scam. Remember that the Government or any financial institution will never reach out to you via text message to ask for any sensitive information.

“One of the scams the BBB is seeing circulating right now is the text message, and this text message is asking for your banking information so that the Government can direct deposit funds into your account to help you out during this time,” added Groene.

Remember if you have any question you’re able to call the BBB and verify any information or questions that were sent to you.

“So BBB has seen reports on phishing emails where it looks like it’s coming from the CDC or The World Health Organization and they’re asking for donations neither of those entities accept donations, that is simply a phishing attempt in order to try and collect your financial information,” Said, Groene.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

