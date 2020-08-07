WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- If school nurses get sick, it could put Wichita Public Schools in a bind.

Nurses are preparing to handle students that could have the Coronavirus, but is there enough nursing staff if some nurses get sick?

“We don’t have enough nurses to cover that,” said Wichita Public Schools Health Services Director Kimber Casitz.

There is a need for more nurses at Wichita Public Schools. If a nurse is out sick, it will have USD259 looking to the staff to fill that gap, which is why the schools are planning for every scenario.

“This is something with all under working together as a building team without administrators and figuring out who is the appropriate personnel that can assist with protections in place,” said Casitz.

The first step is to lower the number of students coming into the nurse’s office. Teachers will have first aid and distribute needed daily medications.

Nurses will still take care of students with chronic needs and if a student is sick, nurses plan to take students to an isolation room and identify their symptoms.

Nurse Pat Schuessler said while the pandemic is concerning, she believes the steps the school is taking will keep them safe.

“We’re cautious and rightfully so, I don’t know that it’s nerve-wracking but because all of the precautions that are needed are being put in place,” said Schuessler.

There are sub-nurses, but many aren’t prepared to fill a full-time position because they are already working full time, so staff will have to be trained in case a nurse is out.

It’s all with the hope to be prepared for the students.

“Our goal is to be able to remain in school and keep students learning,” said Schuessler.

Here are the latest post: