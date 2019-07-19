Illegal dumping posing problems at El Dorado compost landfill

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) – The rules on the sign at the El Dorado compost landfill are pretty straightforward.

Number one, “If it’s not grass, leaves or brush- it goes to the landfill.”

Number three, “If you dump anything not listed in #1, you will be fined and prosecuted.”

However, items dumped recently include drywall, mattresses, and general trash.

To stay in accordance with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, the city is having to crack down on illegal dumping.

“If we have continued violations we’re going to shut it down for a temporary period of time and see if that helps,” city manager David Dillner said Thursday.

Dillner hopes increased enforcement of the rules can remind people how to use the compost landfill lawfully. A sign went up at the site to encourage correct practices. He also said the El Dorado Police Department has handed out several tickets for illegal dumping, a violation that can cost 250 to upward of 500 dollars.

“The best advice we have is don’t dump things that are illegal,” Dillner says.

Even during Thursday’s 100 degree temperatures, there were lots of people dumping at the site following the rules.

“This is a lot of help for us. I got a pretty big yard and we also do a lot for our church, so we bring a lot of compost down here, brush and leaves…I hope they don’t get rid of it,” Bryce Barkus said.

###