“I’m extremely grateful” : Wichita Veteran gets second wind just in time for Christmas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– After losing his home in a house fire and totaling his car one Wichita veteran says he had lost all hope. But this week he got the surprise of the year.

His name is John Wilson and after what felt like a year of unfortunate events, he says his luck is finally turning around. After a health scare and totaling his car Wilson says it was difficult to get to work. That’s where the Guadalupe Clinic stepped in to give him a ride every day. By donating a van!

The staff at Guadalupe Clinic also added some necessary tools and Christmas presents for Wilson to enjoy throughout the holiday season.

“Now I got vehicle, you know. So, the end of 2020 is being been really good to me, even though all the struggles I’ve been through. And it looks like 2021, even with COVID I’m going to be okay,” said Veteran, John Wilson.

Wilson says it’s all thanks to one Physician Assistant that made this possible, Jennifer Larsen.

“He’s an extremely warm person, very caring,” said Physician Assistant at Guadalupe Clinic, Jennifer Larsen.

Larsen came into his life when he needed it the most. Now Wilson has housing and reliable transportation. But if you ask Larsen, she’s the one that is forever thankful for Mr. Wilson.

“You know he was so grateful to me but I’m also very grateful to him. He’s um, it just does your heart good to be able to see someone forward in their life, and it, it was the best Christmas present to me,” said Larsen.

